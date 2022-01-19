André Leon Talley, fashion industry icon and former creative director of Vogue, dead at 73
Published
André Leon Talley, the visionary former creative director of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.
Published
André Leon Talley, the visionary former creative director of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.
André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.
Andre Leon Talley has sadly passed away. The legendary fashion editor passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday (January 18) at a..
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died at 73 ... TMZ has learned. A source with direct knowledge tells us Vogue's former creative..