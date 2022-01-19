Top Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has been issued with a subpoena by the US congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot.Full Article
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by committee investigating US Capitol attack
