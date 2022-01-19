COVID restrictions designed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant over Christmas are now being relaxed in England, Scotland and Wales.Full Article
What are the COVID rules across the UK and how do they differ between countries?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Covid restrictions and vaccination rules in place for the UK's 15 most popular foreign holiday destinations
Wales Online
For some countries, a negative PCR is enough, but for others, you won't be allowed in if you're not double-jabbed
-
European Countries Impose Stricter Mask Rules in Winter Amid Overburdened Hospitals Due to COVID-19
HNGN
-
Masks rules get tighter in Europe in winter's COVID-19 wave
SeattlePI.com
-
Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries
SeattlePI.com
-
Mask rules tightened in Europe during winter Covid-19 wave
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
France eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers from U.K.
SeattlePI.com
PARIS (AP) — France will let in travelers from Britain who are vaccinated against COVID-19 without having to self-isolate or to..