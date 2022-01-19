A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted in a Belgian court of being the ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants whose bodies were found inside a lorry in the UK.Full Article
Trafficking ringleader jailed for 15 years over lorry deaths of 39 migrants
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Essex lorry deaths: Trafficking gang ringleader jailed in Belgium
BBC Local News: Essex -- Vo Van Hong is given 15 years in prison for running a gang that trafficked some of the victims.
BBC Local News