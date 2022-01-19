Robinho loses final legal appeal against rape conviction
Published
Brazilian footballer Robinho loses his final appeal against a conviction for taking part in a the gang rape of a woman in Milan in 2013.Full Article
Published
Brazilian footballer Robinho loses his final appeal against a conviction for taking part in a the gang rape of a woman in Milan in 2013.Full Article
Former AC Milan and Manchester City forward Robinho has lost his third and final appeal against his conviction for gang rape in..
Brazilian footballer Robinho loses his final appeal against a conviction for taking part in the gang rape of a woman in Milan in..