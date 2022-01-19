President Joe Biden to answer questions on COVID-19, the economy and more: live updates
Published
Biden is likely to face questions on the economy, COVID-19, tensions with Russia over Ukraine and more. The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Published
Biden is likely to face questions on the economy, COVID-19, tensions with Russia over Ukraine and more. The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Watch VideoPart of Dr. King’s dream for America is more relevant than ever now: the right to vote.
Much of Dr...
Watch VideoAmericans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting "the..