'Pavitra Rishta 2' actor Shaheer Sheikh's father dies due to Covid-19 infection, Aly Goni pays tribute
Published
Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away on Wednesday night after contracting Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away on Wednesday night after contracting Covid-19.Full Article
The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor requested fans to keep his father in their prayers
The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor shared the news on his social media with his daddy's picture, and he asked his fans to support him with..