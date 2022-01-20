Work from home advice ends and face coverings no longer mandatory in classrooms in England
Published
Work from home measures have been scrapped and face coverings will no longer need to be worn in classrooms in England from today.Full Article
Published
Work from home measures have been scrapped and face coverings will no longer need to be worn in classrooms in England from today.Full Article
Prime minister Boris Johnson announced updates to Covid regulations as Plan B measure are set to expire. The work from home mandate..
LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be..