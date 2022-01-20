Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers file for a re-trial
Published
Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have filed a motion for a re-trial, just weeks after she was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.Full Article
Published
Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have filed a motion for a re-trial, just weeks after she was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.Full Article
The rule that a trial judge cannot ask what happened in the jury room could block an attempt by Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers to overturn..