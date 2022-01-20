Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have filed a motion for a retrial, just weeks after she was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.Full Article
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers file for a retrial
