The health secretary has said COVID could be with us forever but he hopes all restrictions can be lifted by March.Full Article
'It could be with us forever': UK must learn to live with COVID, Javid says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
COVID-19: Why reduce self-isolation rules against WHO guidance?
Rumble
Sky News' Tom Clarke asks Health Secretary Sajid Javid why COVID-19 self-isolation rules are to be lifted, when the World..
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid vaccinations will be given to 'at-risk' children under 12, Sajid Javid says
Hull Daily Mail
He told a Downing Street press conference vaccinations "will remain hugely important" as a defence against Covid-19