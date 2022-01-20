New Lord Of The Rings show gets a teaser trailer, a title and a release date
The highly anticipated new Lord Of The Rings series has finally been given its title and release date as part of a teaser trailer for the show.Full Article
Watch the official title announcement trailer for the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,..