A woman has been sentenced to death by a court in Pakistan after allegedly sending blasphemous messages on WhatsApp and Facebook.Full Article
Woman sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in Pakistan over WhatsApp messages
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Businessinsider.co.za | Pakistani woman given death sentence for sending 'blasphemous' messages on WhatsApp and Facebook
Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, denied all charges but was found guilty of making derogatory remarks against "holy personages," including the..
News24