Britain's armed forces have flown some 2,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine this week amid fears of an imminent, new Russian invasion.Full Article
Britain sends 2,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England starts sending anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
Rumble
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, the United Kingdom begins deploying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to aid the country's defense..
-
Russia Moves More Troops Westward Amid Ukraine Tensions
Newsy
-
Joly wraps Ukraine trip amid fears of Russian invasion in standoff with West, NATO
CP24
-
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
BBC News
-
Russian invasion fears prompt UK to give Ukraine extra weapons and training aid
Belfast Telegraph