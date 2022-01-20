Chris Daughtry advocates for mental health resources after revealing daughter's cause of death
In a joint statement, Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna revealed Hannah's cause of death a suicide and advocated for mental health resources.
The 25-year-old is remembered as "a generous and loving person" who struggled with mental illness and addiction, the family says in..