Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton shows Virgil Abloh's last collection
Published
The French fashion house pays tribute to its late artistic director during Paris Fashion Week.Full Article
Published
The French fashion house pays tribute to its late artistic director during Paris Fashion Week.Full Article
Fashion Designer
Virgil Abloh , Dead at 41.
CNN reports the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton..
PARIS (AP) — A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French..