'Real life Aquaman': Man says he survived 27 hours at sea after Tonga tsunami
Published
Lisala Folau, a 57-year-old retired carpenter, was swept out to sea by tsunami waves. He swam for 27 hours straight to reach land and survive.
Published
Lisala Folau, a 57-year-old retired carpenter, was swept out to sea by tsunami waves. He swam for 27 hours straight to reach land and survive.
Lisala Folau is now known as "real-life Aquaman" after he swam 7.5km from Tonga's Atatā Island to Tongatapu, following the volcano..
Lisala Folau told a local broadcaster about his swimming journey, which lasted more than a day and took him to three islands...