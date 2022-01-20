Adele postpones Las Vegas residency set to kick off Friday due to COVID: 'I'm gutted'
Set to take the stage Friday, Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to COVID, promises rescheduled shows: 'I'm really embarrassed," she says.
The shows will be rescheduled, she said, describing herself as “gutted” and “really embarrassed.”
Adele was in tears as she announced she had to reschedule the start of her Las Vegas residency because of COVID.
Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency indefinitely due to Covid-related production delays, she said in a tearful Instagram..