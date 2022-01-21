US charges four Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over flight diversion
Published
Prosecutors say the men reported a fake bomb threat to detain an opposition journalist in Minsk.Full Article
Published
Prosecutors say the men reported a fake bomb threat to detain an opposition journalist in Minsk.Full Article
US has now charged four Belarusian officials with aircraft piracy, this is in response to last year's diversion of the..
U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight with..