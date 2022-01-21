T20 World Cup 2022: It's India versus Pakistan at MCG on October 23
Published
The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will be played across seven venuesFull Article
Published
The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will be played across seven venuesFull Article
The T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16 to November 13 and it will be played across seven..