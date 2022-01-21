Gwyneth Paltrow launches 'Hands Off My Vagina' candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow is marking the anniversary of a landmark US abortion rights ruling with a new limited edition candle.Full Article
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow is marking the anniversary of a landmark US abortion rights ruling with a new limited edition candle.Full Article
Gwyneth Paltrow has announced a new limited edition candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US supreme court decision on..