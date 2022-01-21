Singer Meat Loaf dies at 74
Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.Full Article
Meat Loaf has died aged 74, his family has confirmed.
The musician, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away with his wife by his side