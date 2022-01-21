American Airlines plane turns around mid-flight over mask row
An American Airlines plane bound for London turns around because a passenger refused to wear a mask.Full Article
An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face..
A flight tracker showed the plane was pretty far over the Atlantic when the decision was made to return.