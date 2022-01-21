3 Pennsylvania police officers fired for fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility
Published
A council voted Thursday to fire officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith for fatally shooting 8-year-old Fanta Bility.
Published
A council voted Thursday to fire officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith for fatally shooting 8-year-old Fanta Bility.
Three police officers from Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, were fired Thursday, two days after being charged in connection with the..
Three Pennsylvania police officers face charges of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.