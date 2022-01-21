Oil Spill Triggered by Tsunami Devastates Coast of Peru
Initially said to be seven barrels, the oil spill turned out to be 6,000, the environment ministry said, and has led Peru to call for international aid.
Peru's beaches face second oil spill disaster with about 1.7mn square meters of land and 1.2mn square meters of ocean..
Twenty-one beaches on the Pacific coast of Peru were contaminated.