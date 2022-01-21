Police will meet with a Conservative MP who has alleged that government figures have been engaging in "intimidation" that amounts to "blackmail" against Tories who have questioned Boris Johnson's position.Full Article
Police to meet MP who claims Tory critics of PM are being 'blackmailed'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Scotland Yard to meet MP over claims Boris Johnson critics are being blackmailed
City A.M.
Police are to meet with William Wragg, to discuss his claims that Downing Street has tried to intimidate and blackmail MPs..
-
Boris Johnson critics face ‘blackmail’: Tory MP
Sydney Morning Herald
-
UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'
SeattlePI.com