NFL, NFLPA eliminate daily COVID-19 testing for remaining unvaccinated players in playoffs
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to eliminate daily COVID-19 testing for the remaining unvaccinated players still in the playoffs.
The NFL is halting daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players. Only those who report symptoms will be tested.
