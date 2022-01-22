Monkeys Escape After Truck Crashes on Pennsylvania Highway
Published
The State Police said that a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer full of 100 monkeys had collided with a dump truck. Four escaped.Full Article
Published
The State Police said that a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer full of 100 monkeys had collided with a dump truck. Four escaped.Full Article
Police say they are searching for at least three escaped monkeys believed to be on the loose near Danville,..
State police say a truck carrying about 100 monkeys has been involved in a crash in Pennsylvania and authorities are searching for..