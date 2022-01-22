Dr. Roberta Bondar celebrates 30 years since her first spaceflight
Canada's first female astronaut, Dr. Roberta Bondar, talks to Ian Hanomansing about the legacy of her historic first spaceflight.Full Article
Dr. Roberta Bondar on..
On January 22, 1992, Dr. Roberta Bondar blasted off on the space shuttle Discovery, becoming the first Canadian woman in space...