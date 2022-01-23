'I've gone blank': Skier Dave Ryding makes history to win Britain's first gold in alpine skiing World Cup
Published
Alpine skier Dave Ryding has made history in Austria after winning Great Britain's first World Cup gold medal.Full Article
Published
Alpine skier Dave Ryding has made history in Austria after winning Great Britain's first World Cup gold medal.Full Article
Alpine skier Dave Ryding has made history in Austria after winning Great Britain's first World Cup gold medal.
Dave Ryding wins Britain's first alpine skiing World Cup gold medal with victory in the Kitzbuhel Slalom.