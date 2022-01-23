The head of the German navy has resigned after coming under fire for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved "respect" and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.Full Article
German navy chief resigns over 'ill-considered' Ukraine-Russia remarks
