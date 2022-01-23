Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide: Report
Published
Ian Alexander Jr. has often also accompanied Regina King on red carpets, including in 2019 when he called her "super mom" while at the Golden Globes.Full Article
Published
Ian Alexander Jr. has often also accompanied Regina King on red carpets, including in 2019 when he called her "super mom" while at the Golden Globes.Full Article
Actor-director Regina King`s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, days after his 26th birthday on Wednesday.
The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actress confirmed the tragic news in a statement calling her son a 'bright light'.