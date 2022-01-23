Elon Musk's Neuralink plans to implant chips in human brains to treat neural disorders
Published
Elon Musk's Neuralink has begun recruiting for a clinical trial director, bringing it one step closer to connecting the human mind to computers
Published
Elon Musk's Neuralink has begun recruiting for a clinical trial director, bringing it one step closer to connecting the human mind to computers
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trial director, an indication that the company’s..