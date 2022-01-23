Officer hit by motorbike going wrong way on M25 airlifted to hospital
A police officer is airlifted to hospital following the crash, while a 26-year-old man is arrested.Full Article
A police officer has been seriously injured after a collision with a motorbike.
The on-duty officer has been seriously injured - and an arrest in connection with the incident has been made