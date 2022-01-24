Ye and Julia Fox step out in full denim for first red carpet couple appearance
Ye and Julia Fox step out during Paris Fashion Week sporting lots of denim. The couple was photographed cozying up during the Kenzo fall/winter show.
Kanye West and Julia Fox made their first ever red carpet appearance together as a couple during Paris Fashion Week.