The Liverpool terror attacker's asylum claim was dismissed six years before he tried to carry out his strike, court documents show.Full Article
Liverpool bomber's asylum claim rejected six years before attack, court documents show
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Liverpool hospital bomber’s asylum claim rejected by court six years before attack
Emad Al Swealmeen died from the blast and subsequent fire after his homemade bomb detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s..
Hull Daily Mail
Liverpool bomber’s asylum claim rejected by court six years before attack
The Liverpool bomber’s asylum claim was dismissed more than six years before he tried to carry out the attack, newly obtained..
Belfast Telegraph