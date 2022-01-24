Russia tensions: NATO bolsters deployments, angering Kremlin
NATO has announced it will ramp up its presence in eastern Europe amid Russian invasion fears. The move has drawn condemnation from Moscow.Full Article
Watch VideoRussia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat..