COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England are being scrapped from 4am on 11 February, Grant Shapps has confirmed.Full Article
COVID tests for fully jabbed travellers to England to be scrapped from 11 February
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | UK to drop Covid test demand for vaccinated travellers
News24
The UK government is set to drop compulsory coronavirus tests for those arriving in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as..
Advertisement
More coverage
Travellers required to take pre-departure tests
ODN
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that all travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19..