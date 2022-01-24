PM had birthday party during first national lockdown, report claims
Published
Downing Street has disputed a report suggesting Boris Johnson held a birthday party inside Number 10 attended by up to 30 people during the first lockdown.Full Article
Published
Downing Street has disputed a report suggesting Boris Johnson held a birthday party inside Number 10 attended by up to 30 people during the first lockdown.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over new claims he held a birthday party in Downing..