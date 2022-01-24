Dutch tourist arrested for making Nazi salute at Auschwitz death camp while posing for photo
Polish police said a 29-year-old woman made the Nazi salute in front of the "Gate of Death." She said she did it as a "stupid joke."
The 29-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, was spotted by guards making the hateful gesture Sunday while in front of..
A 29-year-old woman - who says it was a bad joke - is charged with engaging in Nazi propaganda.