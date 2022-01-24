Pentagon Puts 8,500 Troops on ‘High Alert’ Amid Ukraine Tensions
The move signals a shift for the Biden administration as the United States and NATO allies brace for possible Russian military action.Full Article
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..
