At least six people dead in stampede outside African Cup of Nations football game
At least six people were killed in a stampede outside an African Cup of Nations football game in Cameroon, officials have said.Full Article
The incident reportedly occurred before the Cameroon-Comoros round-of-16 tie in Yaounde
Around 50,000 people tried to enter the stadium, which could only be at 80% capacity due to COVID-19.
