AFCON 2022: 6 dead, several injured in stampede outside football game in Cameroon
Published
At least six people were crushed to death in Cameroon on Monday where the round of 16 match of the Africa Cup of Nations was taking place.Full Article
Published
At least six people were crushed to death in Cameroon on Monday where the round of 16 match of the Africa Cup of Nations was taking place.Full Article
At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top football tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a..