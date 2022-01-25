CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result SOON: Websites to check scorecard
Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.Full Article
It has been confirmed by several sources that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 term 1 result will not be released today.
The board is likely only to adjust the marks of the incorrect questions for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result calculation.