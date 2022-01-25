U.K. Police Say They Are Investigating Downing Street Lockdown Parties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire over revelations that he and his staff attended parties while the country was in a coronavirus lockdown.Full Article
Former special adviser to Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings had nothing to say to reporters amid the announcement that the Met Police..
Dame Cressida Dick said the Met Police would investigate a number of alleged breaches of lockdown regulation in Downing Street over..