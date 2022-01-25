SAT to get shorter, go online-only by 2024, as colleges ditch standardized tests
Fewer colleges require the SAT test for admissions, but the College Board hopes a new, digital format will appeal to students starting in 2024.
The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, saying the shift will boost its..
