Ford to pause 2022 Maverick orders until summer to meet soaring demand for $20K pickup
Buyers have until Thursday to place orders for gas-powered Maverick trucks before Ford pauses to catch up with demand for the compact pickup truck.
Ford said it will stop taking new retail orders on the 2022 Ford Maverick starting after January 27 to focus on existing orders.