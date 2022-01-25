Queen Latifah responds to Chris Noth allegations: 'I just want the right things to be done'
Published
Queen Latifah says "The Equalizer" is figuring out how to write off Chris Noth's character in the show after he was accused of sexual assault.
Published
Queen Latifah says "The Equalizer" is figuring out how to write off Chris Noth's character in the show after he was accused of sexual assault.
Queen Latifah is speaking out about the allegations against Chris Noth, with whom she starred with in CBS’s The Equalizer series...