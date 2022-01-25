Marcus Rashford has said he "does not condone" antisemitism after being pictured with the rapper Wiley, with Jesse Lingard also reinforcing his opposition to racism.Full Article
Marcus Rashford condemns antisemitism after being pictured with Wiley
