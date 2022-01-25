A second New York City police officer has died following a shooting in Harlem
NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, had been in critical condition after the fatal Harlem shooting that also claimed the life of Officer Jason Rivera.
The Police Department did not immediately provide information about what had precipitated the shooting of the officers, who were..
The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an..